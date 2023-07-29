Argus Raises NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $260.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Argus from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $223.48.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $223.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.82. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $225.57.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,210 shares of company stock worth $5,080,031. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

