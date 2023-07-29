PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Raised to $90.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Argus downgraded shares of PACCAR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of PACCAR to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.65.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $85.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.09. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $54.64 and a 52 week high of $90.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 14.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,087 shares of company stock valued at $6,880,180. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PACCAR

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in PACCAR by 5,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

