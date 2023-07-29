Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Lowered to C$175.00 at CIBC

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.71.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE:CNI opened at $120.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $129.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5996 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.58%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Stories

