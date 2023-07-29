Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $138.00 at JMP Securities

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.19.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $132.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.59. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 842,138 shares of company stock worth $29,433,836 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

