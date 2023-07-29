Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target Raised to $214.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $165.00 to $214.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

MANH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $206.50.

Shares of MANH opened at $186.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.35 and a beta of 1.58. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $107.18 and a 1-year high of $208.31.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 75.18%. The business had revenue of $221.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.28 million. On average, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total value of $357,113.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total value of $357,113.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,338.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bruce Richards sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,406 shares of company stock worth $3,377,274. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 169,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,585,000 after purchasing an additional 21,661 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 817,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,425,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

