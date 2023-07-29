Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.19.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $132.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.65 and a 200-day moving average of $108.59. Alphabet has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $133.74. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 842,138 shares of company stock worth $29,433,836. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $2,617,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

