Rosenblatt Securities Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $163.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Loop Capital cut shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.19.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $132.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $133.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.59.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 842,138 shares of company stock valued at $29,433,836. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

