AGF Management Ltd. Purchases 1,637 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,635 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 11,878.0% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,032,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,060,000 after buying an additional 2,015,931 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398,277 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $191,256,000 after acquiring an additional 610,894 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $73,608,000. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 303.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 558,044 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,329,000 after purchasing an additional 419,877 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,421,000 after purchasing an additional 409,637 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $145.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.02. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.97 and a 52-week high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,842. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,423.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,988 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on FANG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.39.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

