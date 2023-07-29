AGF Management Ltd. Acquires 106,173 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1,932.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,173 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Exelon by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 19.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Exelon by 8.9% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 38,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Exelon by 13.5% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,629,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,241,000 after acquiring an additional 193,683 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 1.9% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 51,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EXC. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average of $41.50. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $47.23. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

