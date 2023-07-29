Exchange Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 54.7% during the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG opened at $133.01 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $134.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.20.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 864,572 shares of company stock worth $29,808,484 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

