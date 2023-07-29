Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $7.53 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,232 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. HSBC upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $104.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $420.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

