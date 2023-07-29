Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $12.44 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.8% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $104.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

