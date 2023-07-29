W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 41,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 152,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,752,000 after purchasing an additional 71,096 shares in the last quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 11,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.2 %

XOM opened at $104.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

