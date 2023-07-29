LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.0% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

NYSE XOM opened at $104.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $420.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $119.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

