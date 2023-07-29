Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Lowered to $1,981.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $2,075.00 to $1,981.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CMG. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,280.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,139.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $1,912.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,068.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,830.18. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,344.05 and a one year high of $2,175.01. The stock has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 47.64% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $49,915,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,528 shares of company stock worth $19,738,136. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

