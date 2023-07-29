Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Stock Rating Upgraded by China Renaissance

China Renaissance upgraded shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $380.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on META. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research raised Meta Platforms from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $315.65.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $325.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $326.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $281.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.07. The company has a market capitalization of $834.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,590 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,052.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,052.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,723 shares of company stock worth $9,884,328. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 285.9% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 44,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 33,308 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,472,000. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 2,463 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.