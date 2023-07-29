Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 19,239 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,239 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.00.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $467.50 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $480.88. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 243.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

