Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,415 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,863 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $467.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $415.84 and its 200 day moving average is $303.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.49, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $480.88.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays increased their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

