NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.1% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 39.4% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 3,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in NVIDIA by 7.4% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,957 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $467.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $415.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.07. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 243.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $480.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.00.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

