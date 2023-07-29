Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 293.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Lam Research by 507.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,424,601,000 after buying an additional 2,831,381 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 2.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,694,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,428,568,000 after buying an additional 52,942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,058,976,000 after buying an additional 50,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lam Research by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,952,000 after buying an additional 425,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $721.26 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $724.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $627.04 and a 200-day moving average of $547.16. The company has a market capitalization of $96.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 24.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 20.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.47.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.