Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.16% of Tri-Continental worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TY. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tri-Continental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Tri-Continental by 3,283.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

Tri-Continental Trading Up 0.9 %

Tri-Continental stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $29.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.83.

Tri-Continental Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Tri-Continental

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 4.2%.

In other Tri-Continental news, Portfolio Manager Raghavendran Sivaraman acquired 3,000 shares of Tri-Continental stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.07 per share, for a total transaction of $81,210.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,210. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tri-Continental Profile

(Free Report)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.