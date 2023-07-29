Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 245.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,698 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,862 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $324,141,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,990 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 980.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,424,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $434,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $174.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $300.29. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.72, for a total transaction of $1,456,349.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,992,077.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.72, for a total value of $1,456,349.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,992,077.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $437,140.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 200,856 shares in the company, valued at $35,547,494.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,240 shares of company stock worth $56,463,745 in the last ninety days. 43.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Stories

