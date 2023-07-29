Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 4,589 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $46.44.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.