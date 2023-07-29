Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Brunswick by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,058,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,695,299.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $28,197.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,628.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,058,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,695,299.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,636 shares of company stock worth $1,186,156 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BC shares. StockNews.com cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Brunswick from $108.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.92.

Shares of BC opened at $85.54 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $64.55 and a twelve month high of $93.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.93.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.28%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

