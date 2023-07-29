New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,378,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $910,664,000 after purchasing an additional 205,421 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Genuine Parts by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,943,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $510,693,000 after purchasing an additional 235,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,370,000 after buying an additional 56,335 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,133,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,185,000 after buying an additional 297,814 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $156.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $145.30 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.66. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.