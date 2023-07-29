Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Cuts Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 48.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,680 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 36,386 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHEL. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,521.00.

Shell Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $60.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average is $59.80. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $46.74 and a 52-week high of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $212.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.66.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.