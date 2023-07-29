Stephens Increases Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $470.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $430.00 to $470.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.57.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $427.59 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $428.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.70.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,806 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,415,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,388,134,000 after buying an additional 220,879 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,387,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $813,666,000 after purchasing an additional 47,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $747,791,000 after purchasing an additional 26,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,184,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $744,550,000 after acquiring an additional 425,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.