Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Sells 1,000 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.2% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,481,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,631,760,000 after purchasing an additional 988,569 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alphabet by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after buying an additional 54,077,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,059,614,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 864,572 shares of company stock valued at $29,808,484 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $133.01 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $134.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

