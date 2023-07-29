ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $650.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $525.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised ServiceNow from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $589.48.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $569.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.09, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $614.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $555.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.11.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total transaction of $560,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,919,762.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.00, for a total value of $213,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,963. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total transaction of $560,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,919,762.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,786 shares of company stock worth $15,677,627. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in ServiceNow by 38.6% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 262,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $147,351,000 after buying an additional 73,071 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 2,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.2% in the second quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in ServiceNow by 124.3% in the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.