Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 2,060 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $133.01 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $134.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,264,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 864,572 shares of company stock worth $29,808,484. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

