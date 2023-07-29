Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Invests $2.19 Million in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,571,960.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,571,960.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,516 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,709. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

COF stock opened at $114.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.18. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $123.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.09.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

