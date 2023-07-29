Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 6,835 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,835 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $447,931.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $443,028,498.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,516 shares of company stock worth $1,331,709. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.09.

NYSE:COF opened at $114.86 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $123.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.86 and a 200 day moving average of $104.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.