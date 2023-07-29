Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s 3rd Largest Position

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.9% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in Alphabet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $133.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.20. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $134.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 864,572 shares of company stock valued at $29,808,484 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

