Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,414,862 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $395,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916,905 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,009,746 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $380,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,476 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2,954.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,951,565 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $78,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 13,496,129 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $611,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,057.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,607,292 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $65,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.50 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Insider Activity

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $43.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

