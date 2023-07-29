Aveo Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,213,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 8,663.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,379,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317,851 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,506,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,383 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,734,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,306,000. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis bought 4,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,010.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,028.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Morris A. Davis acquired 4,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,010.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $3,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,807,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,809,554.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC opened at $10.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.73 and a beta of 1.23.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.01 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -553.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.19.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

