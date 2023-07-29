Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 242.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 84,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after buying an additional 59,635 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $211.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $215.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

