Standex International Co. (SXI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on August 25th

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th.

Standex International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Standex International has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Standex International to earn $7.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

SXI stock opened at $144.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.89. Standex International has a 12 month low of $80.88 and a 12 month high of $148.94.

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.09 million. Standex International had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Standex International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Standex International will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SXI shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Standex International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

In other Standex International news, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $80,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 12,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,995. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 569 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $80,229.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,204 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,120 over the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Standex International during the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Standex International in the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Standex International by 16.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the second quarter worth $208,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

