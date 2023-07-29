Aveo Capital Partners LLC Purchases 429 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in General Mills by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Activity

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock worth $2,297,897. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Mills Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on GIS. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $75.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.62. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.