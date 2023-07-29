iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 468.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

MBB opened at $92.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.09. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $100.61.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2641 per share. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.