Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.89. Ryder System also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $12.20-$12.70 EPS.

Ryder System Stock Up 1.6 %

R stock opened at $101.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.44 and a 200 day moving average of $87.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $65.69 and a 52 week high of $102.36.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 23.98%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 24.61%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on R. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.60.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In related news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $86,098.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $86,098.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $175,908.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,712.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Ryder System by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ryder System by 3.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 7.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 11.2% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryder System

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.