Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $104.11 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $420.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.96 and a 200-day moving average of $109.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

