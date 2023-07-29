Goldstream Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Goldstream Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.2% of Goldstream Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $5,226,390,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $209,464,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,679,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil
In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $104.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $420.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.
Exxon Mobil Company Profile
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
