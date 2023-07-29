Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) PT Raised to $270.00

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $215.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MEDP. 22nd Century Group reissued an upgrade rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medpace presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $267.67.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $254.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.48. Medpace has a one year low of $141.30 and a one year high of $264.18.

Insider Activity at Medpace

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Medpace had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 72.88%. The company had revenue of $460.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medpace will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,233,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,562,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

