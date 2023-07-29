PROG (NYSE:PRG) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.58-0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $560-575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $560.03 million. PROG also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.10-$3.25 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on PROG from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital downgraded PROG from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 5th.
PROG Stock Performance
PRG stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average is $27.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.08. PROG has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $44.81.
Institutional Trading of PROG
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in PROG by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in PROG by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in PROG during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PROG during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.
About PROG
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PROG
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.