Summit Financial LLC Has $258,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Summit Financial LLC reduced its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RENASANT Bank raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. RENASANT Bank now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NVO opened at $157.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.04. The stock has a market cap of $354.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $172.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.