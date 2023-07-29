Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in MP Materials by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,608,000 after buying an additional 1,729,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MP Materials by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,898,000 after buying an additional 1,441,580 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MP Materials by 925.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,949,000 after buying an additional 1,415,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in MP Materials by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,661,000 after buying an additional 838,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth $19,955,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials Stock Up 2.0 %

MP opened at $23.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.32. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. MP Materials had a net margin of 52.72% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.89 million. Analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Northland Securities lowered MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Insider Activity at MP Materials

In other MP Materials news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.21 per share, with a total value of $212,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $519,135.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $14,057,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 624,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,561,002.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.21 per share, with a total value of $212,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,135.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $558,940. Insiders own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.



