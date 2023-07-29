United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Purchased by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,694 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $36,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,184,000 after buying an additional 624,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,348,000 after buying an additional 495,652 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,315,000 after buying an additional 388,313 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares Stock Down 0.4 %

UBSI stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.68 and a twelve month high of $44.15. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $381.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.14 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 49.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Bankshares

In other United Bankshares news, Director Lacy I. Rice III bought 10,000 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $294,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,871.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,950 shares of company stock valued at $322,581. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on UBSI shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised United Bankshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

United Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.