Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,475.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,832.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,480.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,339 shares of company stock worth $2,666,528 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.2 %

Several brokerages have commented on SLB. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

SLB opened at $57.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.96. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $33.43 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $81.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

