First National Bank of Omaha Sells 6,043 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,043 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after buying an additional 144,822,572 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,244,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466,025 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $324,358,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 779.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,239,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,030 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $41.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.70. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

