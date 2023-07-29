Krilogy Financial LLC Invests $216,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in 3M by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in 3M by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in 3M by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in 3M by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM opened at $111.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.12. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $92.38 and a fifty-two week high of $152.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.27%.

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.83.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

